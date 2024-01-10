Inspire Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 429.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $35,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 127.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

