Inspire Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

