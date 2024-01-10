Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

