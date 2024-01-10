Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

