Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.