Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.51. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

