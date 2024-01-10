Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 31,085 shares.The stock last traded at $15.20 and had previously closed at $15.24.
Indivior Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
