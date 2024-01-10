Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 31,085 shares.The stock last traded at $15.20 and had previously closed at $15.24.

Indivior Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

Indivior Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth $83,678,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth $72,583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth $53,954,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth $43,340,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

