IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.