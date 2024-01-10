IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $23,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $22,805,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $310,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.82. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

