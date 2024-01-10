IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.45 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $302.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.