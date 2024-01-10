IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,034 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NiSource by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,478,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NiSource by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 688,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 176,837 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NiSource by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NiSource stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

