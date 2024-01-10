HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.46

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $15.78. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 14,670 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 123,396 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

