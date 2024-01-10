Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

HTGC stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

