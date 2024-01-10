Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 854,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 875,574 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at $24,359,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guess? by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Guess? by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Guess? by 134.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after buying an additional 824,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Guess? by 147.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after buying an additional 822,089 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

