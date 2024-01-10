Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 614,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter worth $22,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 706.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 62,241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $227.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE:ASR opened at $280.83 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $314.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.07 and a 200-day moving average of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($0.56). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $5.7115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

