Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 305.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $13,056,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 757.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 609,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

GRBK opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 15.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.