Graypoint LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

