Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,262,000 after acquiring an additional 695,295 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,324,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,274,000 after acquiring an additional 179,048 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,868,000 after acquiring an additional 263,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 495,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $105.85.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

