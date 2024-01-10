Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 42.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.3% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,602,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

