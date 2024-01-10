Graypoint LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 122,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.