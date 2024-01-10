Graypoint LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.09.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

View Our Latest Report on PAYX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.