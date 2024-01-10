Graypoint LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,632,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,359,000 after acquiring an additional 775,089 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

