Graypoint LLC Has $53.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,128,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.80 and a 200-day moving average of $448.76.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

