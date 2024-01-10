Graypoint LLC Has $508,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $251.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.12. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

