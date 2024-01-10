Graypoint LLC Has $428,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.93 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.