Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

