Graypoint LLC Cuts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 74.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

