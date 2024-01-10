Graypoint LLC Buys Shares of 10,262 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

