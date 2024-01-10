Graypoint LLC Buys 333 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

