Graypoint LLC Buys 1,249 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 637.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 29,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 212,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 69,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

