Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,817 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in NIKE by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 107,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in NIKE by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 127,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in NIKE by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 53,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

