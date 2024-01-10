Graypoint LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.67.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

