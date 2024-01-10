Graypoint LLC Acquires 2,164 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.5 %

BKR opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

