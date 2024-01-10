Graypoint LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.4 %

SNPS opened at $501.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.77. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.20 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.