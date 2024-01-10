Gratus Capital LLC Sells 29,114 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 78.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,114 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $143.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.88. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

