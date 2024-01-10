Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp grew its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

