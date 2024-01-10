Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 1,740 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 123.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,060 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

