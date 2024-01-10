Gratus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.93 and its 200 day moving average is $221.91. The company has a market cap of $332.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

