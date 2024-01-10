Gratus Capital LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,911,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 135,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Albany International by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 89,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Down 1.4 %

AIN opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

