Gratus Capital LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.7% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $166.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

