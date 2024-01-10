Gratus Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

