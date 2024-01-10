Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

