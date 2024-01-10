Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.