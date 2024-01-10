GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.7% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Invesco LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,206,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $346.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.39.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.