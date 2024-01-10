Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

