General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

GM opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

