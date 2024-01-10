Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.1649746 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GXE shares. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

