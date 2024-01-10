GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.48. GDS shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 194,017 shares traded.

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "sell" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 132.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

