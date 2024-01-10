FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $165.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

