FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Prologis by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Prologis by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,131,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,730,000 after purchasing an additional 176,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.88.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

